Shatta will always be ‘Bandana’ for me – Samini





Dancehall artiste, Samini has said arch rival Shatta Wale will always remain as ‘Bandana’ to him.

Samini told Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday August 16, even though the “Taking over” hit maker rebranded from Bandana Shatta Wale, he will still recognize him as ‘Bandana’.

“With all due respect I recognize him as ‘Bandana’, I’m comfortable calling him Bandana. He rebranded and he should always thank me for the blueprint, he threw shots at me, looked at me and targeted me. He knows that. So I became his main target, so now I guess he is even tired of answering questions about my name because wherever you will go, I promise you that they will ask you: what’s your problem with the artiste Samini”.

Samini admitted: “I like him that’s why I put him on tour in 2014,” adding that: “he is a talented artist” and would not mind putting him back on his tour.