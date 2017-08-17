Shatta Wale is a talented artiste – Samini





Ghanaian dancehall artiste Samini has described arch-rival Shatta Wale as a gem.

“He is a talented artiste,” he told the host of Starr Chat Bola Ray Wednesday August 16, 2017.

That notwithstanding, he said most of the songs by the ‘Taking Over” hit maker are bubble gum music; people get tired of them easily.

For him, he made the self-acclaimed dancehall artiste popular, saying “I’m the blue-print.”

According to him, Shatta Wale’s constant jabs at him do get to him.

“It is a dancehall culture. Benieman and Bounty Killer have done for decades to the extent that both of them now are booked to events to come and showcase the battle because they have tracks against each other for years and it is now become fun.

“So dancehall has a culture when you are allowed to throw shots and expect shots at you anytime so me I don’t get moved,” he indicated.

The CEO of the High Grade Family label added that he has never been frightened by the emergence of Shatta Wale, adding that most of the things said by the leader of the Shatta Movement were false and below the belt.

Samini was born on 22 December 1981 in Accra, Ghana. He is a Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall recording artiste from Wa, in the Upper West region.

His genre of music is a melodious mixture of highlife, dancehall, reggae and hip-hop. He terms his brand of music as the “African dancehall”. He signed his first record deal with Ashanti International. Samini started his own record label after he left the aforementioned label.

Samini has released Six studio albums, with all being highly successful on the commercial market. Samini’s success and recognition began when his first single, Linda, was released and subsequently appearing on other successful singles by other artistes.