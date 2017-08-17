Make public the timelines for fighting galamsey

The Ministry of lands and natural resources have been urged to let the members of the public know the timelines for the fight against galamsey.

The government intensified its efforts to rid the country of illegal mining which has devastated many communities in six regions of the country.

Most of Ghana’s fresh water bodies have become poisonous with thousands of acres of fertile farmlands destroyed as a result of the menace.

The government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as part of activities to stop the menace, has temporarily placed a ban on the issuance of licenses for small-scale mining, and directed all illegal miners to cease the practice and evacuate from the various sites.

The sector Minister also had a nationwide tour of some galamsey sites to inspect them for compliance with his directive.

As part of the efforts to fighting the menace, the government dispatched the anti-galamsey force, Operation Vanguard to fight the menace.

Operation Vanguard has been accused of many atrocities with the latest being allegations of the burning of excavators and the murder of four galamsey operators in the Eastern Region.

They have since denied these allegations.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Wednesday, Chief Biney, a member of the Communication team of the NDC called on the government to make available the time lines for the fight of the menace.

“We are fighting galamsey but yet do not know the time lines for the fight…the government has to make the timelines available to the public so we know the next stages of the fight…,” he said.

He said this would also help many Ghanaians to stay put on what is being done at particular times to fight the galamsey menace which is destroying the country’s water bodies.

Chief Biney was of the opinion that the members of the Operation Vanguard must also be tactical in their approaches to ending the menace.

The timelines, he said must also include when the government is lifting the temporal ban on small scale mining in the country and the regulation would begin.