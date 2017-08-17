JB murder trial: docket forwarded to AG

The prosecution in the case involving two persons allegedly involved in the murder of the late J. B. Danquah Adu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, on Thursday told the court they have forwarded the docket to the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Office for advice.

Detective Inspector of Police Simon Apiorsornu, holding brief for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amega told the court that his outfit has submitted the docket to the AG’s office for advice.

He said the office of the AG has assured them that they would work expeditiously to give their advice in order for them to be able to start with the committal proceedings as soon as possible.

He therefore prayed the court for a short adjournment pending the arrival of the AG’s advice.

The court presided over by Madam Arit Nsemoh therefore adjourned the matter to August 31 to commence the committal proceedings.

At the previous sitting, the case was adjourned for the third time on the instance of the prosecution who had for some time now prayed for adjournment due to new developments.

They argued that the investigative team was still on their investigations and were still generating leads which they would like to pursue.

Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso have been charged with abetment of crime to wit murder.

Asiedu is additionally charged with murder.

They were discharged from a High Court when the Attorney-General filed for discontinuation of the earlier trial but were later re-arrested and fresh charges preferred.

Earlier, Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amega told the court that Aseidu resides at Agbogboloshie and Bosso was his friend.

He said the deceased Joseph Boakye Danqauh Adu was the MP for Abuakwa North constituency in the Eastern Region.

Aseidu had been talking to Bosso to plan some robbery expedition. On February 8, last year, at about 11:30 pm Aseidu and Bosso armed themselves with various implements such as a screw driver, a cutter, and knife left Agbogboloshie to East Legon on a robbery spree.

The accused persons walked around to see which house they were going to rob and eventually pointed at the house of the deceased as a potential house they were going to rob. Bosso however left after a disagreement on the choice of the MP”s house.

He said Aseidu entered the house of the deceased and noticed that there was light in the MP’s bedroom upstairs and that he could not easily access the room.

Aseidu took a ladder as aid and climbed onto the porch and entered the room through the window.

The deceased, who had arrived home earlier around 11.40pm, had gone to bed. Asiedu on seeing the lights on in the deceased’s room entered and began to search the room. In the process, the MP woke up and attempted to stop Aseidu.

Asiedu who had a knife stabbed the deceased several times in the neck and chest. The MP bled and collapsed.

While Aseidu was stabbing the MP, he (Asiedu) also sustained various cuts in his palm and chest.

Asiedu found in the room three mobile phones and later escaped through the adjourning house and fled.

A security man in the deceased’s house later found that the ladder was on the wall to the deceased room. The security man raised an alarm and he and other occupants in the house entered the MP’s room and saw the deceased in a pool of blood.

Autopsy report indicated that the MP died of excessive bleeding as a result of multiple stabbing. Investigations led to the arrest of accused persons.

Aseidu had indicated that he only went there to steal.