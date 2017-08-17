Hot Audio: I will make Ashanti region NPP state – Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako has said that he will soon open a party school for members in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the school will rival the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy School of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Ghana Institute of Social Democracy will be an institution of higher learning and research to train mainly party comrades and other interested stakeholders in the fundamental principles and philosophy of the party.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who doubles as the Interim Chairman for the Governing Council of the Institute in his inaugural speech said, the school will also role out relevant programmes related to politics, social democracy and governance.

The institute Johnson Asiedu Nketia said will serve as a centre for research into changing global ideological perspectives of the social democratic tradition and realign itself with the emerging global trends in order to promote and strengthen the social democratic philosophy in Ghana and Africa.

But Bernard Antwi-Boasiako on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday questioned the essence of the NDC school.

According to him, a political party which feeds on lies cannot impact any knowledge to the citizenry.

Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly called said to prevent any misinformation, he has decided to open a similar school to teach the ideology of the NDC.

Through the school, the NDC Chairman is convinced the whole Ashanti region will fall for the ruling party.

“What will the NDC teach its members if they need knowledge badly? If they have decided to open an NDC school in Accra to teach nothing but how to steal, then I will also open a school in the Ashanti region and make the whole Ashanti region an NPP state”.

“I will force every person in the Ashanti Region to become an NPP member if I open that school because the motive of the NDC is just to make everyone an NDC member and so I will not hesitate to do same” Chairman Wontumi stated.

Listen to Chairman Wontumi

