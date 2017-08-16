Stop attacks on Rawlings- NDC Movement warns

A movement group emerging from the biggest opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) calling itself Integrity Against corruption [IAC] have recently condemned the attacks on the former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

Many party people have taken Rawlings to the cleaners and questioned his motives for constantly charging the party and officials of corruption, a move often met with denials by party officials.

Few weeks ago, Rawlings, in this year’s celebration of the Asafotufiami festival of the chiefs and people of Ada, accused the Mahama administration on alleged corruption and also as part of the causes for NDC’s defeat in the December 2016 polls.

This however did not go down well with some members of the party who also lashed back at him, a situation some concerned people of the IAC described as unfortunate and not good for the party.

According to the group, insulting one of the illustrious sons of the land, Flt. Lt. J J Rawlings, through whose instrumentality the party is credited highly on the continent and the world, will result in nothing but a deep seated fracture of our party.

The group stated that the I. A. C believes strongly in the values and the principles instituted by the founder J.J. Rawlings, as guiding principles vital for perpetuating good governance, rule of law and Justice.

“It is important to note that allowing a few people whose interest is to clinch power, come what may, will only diminish the fortunes of our great party” they said.

They are however warning those spreading falsehood about the former president Rawlings to put a stop to their actions or face the wrath of the grassroots of the party in the Volta Region adding that without Rawlings, there is no NDC.

“We want to put it in a simple language, ‘No Rawlings, No NDC!!! He’s the moving spirit and energy of the party. Check it up.”