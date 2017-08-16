Six (6) new regions coming

The Council of State has given its approval for the creation of new regions out of the existing 10.

Information reaching Daily Guide indicates that about six new regions are in the pipeline.

The six regions would be created from existing four where petitions have come from to extend development at the grassroots.

According to the sources, the regions are likely to come from Western, where Western North is expected to be created; Brong-Ahafo where two new regions – Brong East and West – are expected.

The Northern Region may also see two more regions and Oti Region is being created from the Volta Region.

However, whereas there is the strong need for the creation of new regions, the thorny issue is the location of the capitals.

So far, Sefwi Wiaso and Damango appear to have no challengers for their selection as possible capitals for two of the new regions.

The Council of State, after studying a report submitted to it by the Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe – following petitions from the chiefs and people of the Western, Northern, Brong-Ahafo and Volta Regions for the creation of new regions from their respective regions – said there is a substantial demand for the creation of new regions.

At a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House yesterday, Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, stated, “Mr. President, the Council has meticulously gone through these petitions which numbered some 312 pages with accompanying maps and statistical data… the Council therefore advises that Your Excellency appoint a Commission of Enquiry ‘to inquire into the need and to make recommendations on all the factors involved in the creation of the new regions’”

He indicated that the Council was not only briefed by the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development on his interactions with the chiefs and people of the four regions, but “the Honourable Minister did impress the Council with the elaborate home work he has done on this exercise, including the extensive literature review on Ghana’s geo-political structure.”

Nana Otuo Siriboe II said with emphasis, “The Council of State has the honour to inform you that having studied the petitions submitted and the detailed briefing by the Honorourable Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, it is of the unanimous opinion that there is a substantial demand for the creation of new regions.”

Describing the gesture as extremely welcome, and an indication of the Council of State’s determination to work closely with the Executive to the benefit of the Ghanaian people, President Akufo-Addo also thanked the council for the expeditious manner in which it had assisted the Presidency.

“I am emboldened in taking this step (creating new regions) by the support that you have given in the response to my request. I think that the quality of people who are assembled in this Council of State, expressing themselves unanimously on this, is a very important development in the history of our country, and I have to express my gratitude towards you for doing that,” the President underscored.

President Akufo-Addo has since resolved to set up a commission of enquiry to look into the advice of the Council of State for the creation of the new regions.

He was hopeful that when established, the Commission of Enquiry would work in an expeditious manner.

The president’s letter to the Council of State was dated June 29th, 2017 and by August 15, 2017, [six weeks] it had submitted its advice.

“I’m expecting broad national support for this initiative that together we have begun,” he prayed.