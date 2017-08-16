No amount of insults will stop me from talking – Victor Smith

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Victor Smith has said he will not be cowed into submission with the barrage of insults being hurled on him.

According to him, he is not easily intimidated by people who find his sincere criticisms especially about former President Jerry Rawlings offensive.

Mr. Smith comments come after the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho described him as a “coward” and a “useless” man after he [Victor] said it will be unfair for the party leadership to punish former Attorney General Martin Amidu over his comments deemed derogatory when Mr. Rawlings has done worse.

In his view, the former President said also be made to face similar sanctions for bring the name of the NDC into disrepute.

But Koku Anyidoho in a rebuttal said: “… So Victor Smith, if he is man enough and brave, he can petition the party against Rawlings at the headquarters.

On Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, victory Smith expressed shock at the conduct of Koku Anyidoho.

He indicated that, he critic of the national executive is borne out of his desire to them walk the talk to accelerate the growth of the NDC.

“I think the national executives react slowly to issues which can affect the party. If you foresee trouble coming and you don’t react, it will get out of hand so they should accept our criticisms in good faith” he added.

The former Ambassador to the UK said majority of NDC members feel frustrated and let down after the party’s shambolic performance in the 2016 general elections “so why should we not criticize them”.

Victor Smith warned the party could be plunged into political oblivion if the apathy in the party is not addressed.