NDC School won’t award certificates – Koku Anyidoho

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the party’s school will not award any certificate.

He explained that, National Institute of Social Democracy School is an in-house institute to train party foot soldiers about the ideology of the NDC.

Koku Anyidoho’s comment comes after the National Accreditation Board (NAB) said they had not accredited the NDC to operate its National Institute of Social Democracy.

The Executive Secretary of NAB, Mr Kwame Dattey, said though the school does not have the NAB’s blessing to operate, it will not be necessary if it will be awarding only certificates.

“As far as we are concerned, our operation doesn’t fall under their rules now. So when the time comes, we will call on them for accreditation. For now, we are not an institute that is demanding the NAB’s blessings. We don’t need it for now. We are not running any full programmes for our members. That will be in future,” he stated.

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Koku Anyidoho said they don’t need accreditation to run the school.

He indicated that the National Institute of Social Democracy School will not award a diploma or degree certificates to graduants of the school.

The NDC deputy General Secretary noted that, the school has become necessary because a lot of members lack knowledge about the party’s constitution and ideology.

“Some NDC members don’t even know if we are in opposition, the National Chairman automatically becomes the leader so we need the school to train them” he added.

Koku Anyidoho encouraged members to enroll in their numbers to learn more about their beloved party.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy has opened its maiden admission for a programme in political leadership & party organisation.

The only course available now is geared towards imbibing in potential students the historical events that led to the formation of the NDC, values and principles that underpin the social democratic ideology of the NDC and how the ideology has been used in governing in different countries including Ghana.

The course outline and module covers the history of the NDC, the philosophy, principles and practice of social democracy, political leadership and party organisation and political activism.