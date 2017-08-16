Hot Audio: Public sector workers under Mahama should be sacked – Amewu

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu has stated that all public sector workers who were employed by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration should be sacked.

He said it will be his outmost desire to layoff all non-productive public sector workers under erstwhile NDC administration.

According to him, public sector workers who were employed under former President Mahama should be sacked to create room for new applicants under the Nana-Addo-Bawumia administration.

“If I have my own view of ruling this country as a policy maker, I come to government, I come out with good policy but the people voted me out of power because the policy is not good, unfortunately the people who are also to implement remain there, they must also go.

“If I have my own way and while in government I will bring my people to work with me so that we stop this nonsense that people working in the system destroy the system and the blame is put on the politicians. We can’t allow that to continue…” he stressed.

Mr Amewu explained that, if the electorates were bold to elect New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to its ‘Change’ in government policies, then he believes public sector workers under ex-President John Mahama should also be laid-off accordingly.

Listen to Amewu

