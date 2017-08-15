Vincent Atinga earns Black Stars B call-up

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2017

2017-08-15

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has handed call ups to Vincent Atinga, Ahmed Adams and Emmanuel Ampiah ahead of the team’s second leg Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifier against Burkina Faso.

The trio will join the team in camp as they prepare for the return leg of the qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Atinga has been awarded with a maiden Black Stars call-up following his remarkable displays for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana League likewise Asante Kotoko silky defender Ahmed Adams and Elmina Sharks midfielder.

The team arrived in Ghana on Sunday afternoon after securing a 2-2 draw with Burkina Faso in the first leg match played in Ouagadougou.