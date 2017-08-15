Thomas Agyiri strikes for Ilves in slim win over HIFK

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-08-15

Thomas AgyiriThomas Agyiri

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Agyiri opened his account for Ilves in their 4-3 victory over HIFK in the Finnish Veikkausliiga on Monday evening.

The 23-year-old restored parity for Ilves just a minute after going down by Pekka Sihvola’s 8th minute strike.

He was yellow carded after pulling his shirt off to display his torso in front of their home fans before being replaced with Cameroonian attacker Marius Noubissi, who went to grab a brace.

Xhevdet Gela and Juho Makela were the other scorers for the visitors while Ariel Nguekam scored Ilves winning goal.

Meanwhile, Baba Mensah and Reuben Ayarna both lasted for the entire duration for the Yellows.


Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com – Ghana’s leading football news website. Click for more news.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR