The media have not been fair to experience players – Joe Louis

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2017-08-15

Joe Louis

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak winger Joe Louis says he is not done yet and has still has lots of football in him though the media are trying to retire him.

The cunning dribbler indicated that the Ghanaian media have always branded experienced players as old people which really affect them though they had what it takes to play.

“I am very strong and active to play competitive soccer but the media always condemn experience players and label them as too old to play,” Louis told footballmadeinghana.com

“I still have some few years ahead of me to play active football but the media will do everything possible to condemn me and put in the minds of the public that I am old and have nothing better to offer,”

|”In Europe is not like that the as old players are the crowd puller who rather bring the fans to the stadium.”

Louis currently features for second division side Kakyire FC.