Kotoko coach wary of Nea Salamina threat

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack, says Wednesday’s MTN FA Cup quarter clash against NEA Salamina will be a very difficult encounter regardless of the quality they possess.

The Porcupine Warriors will be seeking to book a spot in the semi-finals of this year’s competition when they lock horns with the Division One side who are poised to upset the odds at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to the highly experienced trainer, there is an extra motivation for teams who play against Kotoko but his players are poised to overcome their opponents.

“Every game is very important especially when you are playing for Kotoko because everybody that plays against Kotoko is like a cup final for them. So we have to be ready for the game because it not going to be an easy game and that’s for sure,” Polack told Kotoko’s Communication’s team.

The game is expected to kick off at 15:30pm on Wednesday.

