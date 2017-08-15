Ghana Music Industry no longer competitive – Akatakyie

Hip-life duo, Akatakyie, made up of King Pharaoh and Kobby Culture, have stated that the Ghanaian music industry is no longer competitive.

According to them, the current crop of musicians lack talent thus has affected the once vibrant industry.

Akatakyie disclosed this in an interview on Hitz FM’s morning show, Daybreak Hitz Tuesday.

“Back then every artiste was on top. We couldn’t rate one on top than the other. Every artiste was in their own lane. So we had so many artistes running the frontiers for us. Obrafour and Lord Kenya were their own bosses. Tinny was doing his own thing, everyone was A-Class…,” they explained.

“We all towed our line. Now we have stopped. Now we play one top, two tops. Now we mention four names and everyone is below. That healthy competition isn’t present anymore. They were motivating themselves and it pushed them far. I wish it was coming back like that…,” Pharaoh maintained.

When queried if the trailblazers in the music industry are lazy hence reason they couldn’t shoot up with their careers, the duo explained it due to lack of funds.

They added that, the emergence of the technology and the internet has hugely affected the entertainment industry as such the present day artistes are more upgraded and abreast with the social media trends then them.

“I am not saying most of the old musicians are lazy. It is all about money. In Shatta’s camp they have about 20 people working for him. They have learned and upgraded themselves in lot of ways even with regards to technology. If we were working hard we would have been there. It doesn’t mean they don’t work hard. They work very hard…” the duo confirmed.

However, the ‘Odo Esisi Me’ hit makers promised to bounce back after several years in hibernation.

“We will overtake them soon. You watch out. We are back. Age has got nothing to do with music. We know what we can do and we will prove to the world…” they retained.