Turkish Super Lig is one of the best in the world – Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2017
Source: Goal.com
2017-08-14
Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says the Turkish Super Lig is very competitive, two weeks after joining Bursaspor.
The 26-year-old signed a season-long loan deal from Udinese, ending a seven-year stay at the Serie A outfit following his move from Ghanaian club Berekum Arsenal in 2010.
Badu made his debut on Friday when Bursaspor lost 1-0 to Istanbul Basaksehir, who featured former Ghana U20 star Joseph Attamah Laweh and Togo captain Emmanuel Adebayor.
The former Asante Kotoko box-to-box midfielder lasted the entire duration.
“Life is all about challenges and as a man you need to challenge yourself in life. That is why when the Bursaspor offer came, I didn’t hesitate to go for it,” Badu told Happy FM.
“I never knew the Turkish Super Lig was very competitive until I arrived here few days ago. There are a lot of quality players coming from several corners in the world and they are playing for different clubs in Turkey. So in terms of quality, I can say it’s one of the best in the world,” he added.
Badu was on verge of joining English Championship side Birmingham City but opted for Bursaspor.