Samuel Mensah laments Ostersunds FK draw with IF Hammarby

2017-08-14

Ghanaian defender Samuel ‘Mensiro’ Mensah has bemoaned Ostersunds FK profligacy in 2-2 stalemate against IF Hammarby in the Swedish Allsvenskan League on Sunday.

Ostersunds determination to close the gap at the top of the pile suffered a blip after twice coming back from behind to secure a point against 11th placed side Hammarby at the Tele2 Arena yesterday.

Mensah, who was instrumental in the side’s second goal, believes they could have easily won the game but for poor finishing and quickly turned his sights on their next game, which is against PAOK in the Uefa Europa League final qualification stage.

“We knew very well what they wanted to do, and we did not get caught up. Unfortunately, their plan worked at some point but we had better and clear cut chances which I think we could have put away,” Mensah exclusively told GHANASoccernet.com.

“The grit and motivation we showed will be key in our subsequent games. We showed great team spirit despite our failure to return home with the maximum points but we’ll make amends against PAOK on Thursday.”

The Red and Blacks occupy 9th on the standings with 29 points after 19 matches, four points adrift of second placed side Djurgarden.