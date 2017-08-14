Godfred Donsah set for Torino medicals

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-08-14

Godfred Donsah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150106940086186"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1502729009_966_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Italy based Ghanaian midfielder, Godfred Donsah, is set for a switch to Serie A rivals Torino. The Bologna midfield enforcer is on the verge of sealing a three year deal with the Turin based side after a protracted negotiation all summer long.

The hard tackling midfielder has been on the radar of Torino for the better part of the summer transfer window, with reports linking as a replacement for compatriot, Afriyie Acquah. The energetic anchor man enjoyed a breakthrough season with Bologna to earn himself the possible dream move Turin.

Reports in the Italian media all but confirmed the imminent arrival of Donsah. His arrival could pave way for the imminent departure of Afriyie Acquah, who could likely head to the Skybet Championship with The Blue Birds bent of adding the Ghanaian to their books.