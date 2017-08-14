Former NSA bosses to appear before Public Accounts Committee

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2017

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has written to some past officials of the Sports Authority to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to answer questions over funds released to the authority by AngloGold Ashanti for the construction of outdoor multi-purpose sports courts in 2007.

According to the director of NSA, Robert Sarfo Mensah his predecessors, Worlanyo Agrah, Alice Attipoe, accountant Otuo among others have been officially informed to appear before PAC.

Meanwhile, a five-member audit committee has been set up by the NSA to investigate and retrieve the said amount.

Mr. Mensah said his outfit inaugurated and tasked the committee to delve into the Auditor General’s report and to make recommendations on whether to retrieve the funds involved or reprimand the officers involved in order to avoid a future occurrence per the new Public Financial Management Act.

An Auditor General’s report as far back as 2012 charged the NSA for misappropriation of the funds on administration purposes instead of providing the facilities, the reason for the release of the money.

The report indicated that the NSA contravened Section 179 (1) of the Financial Administration Regulations (FAR) thus affecting the successful execution of the project which was supposed to build sports courts in some selected areas in the country.

Despite AngloGold Ashanti releasing $2 million to the NSA in 2007 to help build the facilities, none of them could be located or sighted with the supposed one due completion having been an abandoned project at Enchi, Dadieso in the Western region.