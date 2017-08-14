Afriyie Acquah’s Birmingham move on the verge of collapse

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2017

Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah’s reported move to Birmingham City could hit a snag due to unresolved issues regarding the agent fees.

Though the player has agreed personal terms with Championship side ahead of the proposed €8m move, the Blues are yet to agree on the agency fee, which could see the deal fall through.

With less than three weeks of the transfer window remaining, Birmingham City’s manager Harry Redknapp is still doing all he can to improve his squad by acquiring Acquah.

Coach Harry Redknapp has turned to the Ghanaian just one week after Emmanuel Agyemang Badu snubbed his offer to move to Bursaspor in Turkey.

But SportsObama.com sources have revealed that Birmingham’s chase could end today if Acquah’s agents are unable to resolve the percentage of transfer fee to be realized from the sale.

Acquah has been linked with a move away from the Grenades in the ongoing summer transfer window following a stellar performance in the Italian Serie A last term.

The Championship side tabled the offer late on Tuesday night as they seek grab the experienced player to shore up their midfield and prevent clubs in the Serie A from signing him.