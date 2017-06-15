Video: Quophi Okyeame’s daughter, Calista releases ‘All Eyes On Me’

After the successful release of her first video, ‘I Can Make It’ which featured Esi of Talented Kidz fame, young rapper, Calista is out with a new one.

Calista, daughter of Quophi Okyeame, a former member of the now-defunct Akyeame, has released the visuals to ‘All Eyes On Me’ as she prepares to release her first album ‘Time is Now” later this year.

‘All Eyes On Me’, which features female rapper Eno and was shot on locations in Dubai and Ghana, highlights the attention she has received after the release of her first single.

Calista Meusique Ama Adoma Amoateng was born to Mr Daniel Quophi Amoateng (Quophi Okyeame of Akyeame fame) and Mrs Anastasia Akua Amoateng (Stacy of Music Music/Restoration fame) on 24th of September 2005. She is a Class 5 pupil.

Watch ‘All Eyes On Me’ directed by her dad: