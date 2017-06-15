Stonebwoy gets married on June 16

Award-winning dancehall musician Stonebwoy is getting married on Friday, June 16 at the Yachal House International Church in Accra.

The musician known in his private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla will be getting hitched to his sweetheart Dr Louisa Ansong, a dentist who graduated from KNUST in 2016.

The strictly by invitation ceremony will commence at 11 am and the creme de la creme of the Ghanaian showbiz community are expected to be in attendance.

Dr Louisa Ansong graduated as the Overall Best Student (Dental Surgery) from the KNUST. She won 6 out of the 9 awards during the graduation ceremony.





