Savelugu Police clash with NPP executives over MCE

Police at Savelugu-Nanton in the Northern region have clashed with some executives of the governing New Patriotic Party.

The joint force of executives from Savelugu and Nanton – who are against the appointment of the Municipal Chief Executive, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu stormed the Assembly’s office complex on Thursday morning to prevent her from reporting to work.

Joy News’ Hashmin Mohammed reported that while police fired warning shots, the angry protestors responded by pelting stones at them.

Hajia Seidu was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the position of MCE for Savelugu-Nanton and endorsed by members of the assembly.

Although she polled 50 votes out of the 64 ballots cast representing 78.13 percent at the special meeting held at Savelugu, the municipal capital on May 13, 2017 to become the MCE for the area, some executives of the NPP are against the president’s choice.

Threats by the executives to prevent Hajia Seidu from assuming office created panic among the staff of the Assembly, who locked up the offices over fears of being attacked.

But after a month-long wait, the MCE was inducted into office on WednesdayJune 14, 2017 to the displeasure of the executive.

A joint task-force from the Regional Security Council and the Municipal Security Committee escorted Hajia Ayishetu to her office.

However, the executives returned to the Assembly’s office complex Thursday morning to prevent the MCE from carrying out her duties.

They resisted all attempts by the police to allow the MCE enter her office and asked that the appointment is revoked “in the spirit of party interest,” Hashmin said.

More soon…