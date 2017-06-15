Russian and Ukrainian ‘galamseyers’ granted bail

The Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to two Russians and two Ukrainians alleged to be engaged in illegal mining (galamsey).
Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson reported from court on Wednesday that, the four accused persons were granted bail in the sum of Gh¢200, 000 with one surety, who must be a Ghanaian.
They have also been ordered to deposit their passports at the court registry.
They have also been ordered to report to the police every two week.
They have been accused of dealing in illegal mining (galamsey) at Tontokrom in the Amansie West District in the Ashanti Region and dragged before the Accra Circuit Court.
