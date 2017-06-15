Police launch manhunt for killer of 78-yr-old Kumasi hotelier

The late Anthony Adomako was stabbed multiple times at the chest and neck at about 11:30 pm last Monday while relaxing at his Coconut Guest House at Adiebeba.

The Ashanti regional police command has launched a manhunt for the killer of a 78-year-old hotel proprietor at Adiebeba, a suburb of Kumasi last Monday.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, told Graphic Online that a 52-year-old receptionist (name withheld) has been picked for questioning and he is to assist the police in investigations.

Narrating how the incident happened, She said the late Mr Adomako who usually spends the night at the lobby of the hotel, beckoned the receptionists to attend to a visitor at the door after knocking severally.

But disaster struck minutes after the receptionist had ushered in the masked man into the lobby pointing a knife and rope at the man.

In his attempt to call for help, the receptionist sneaked out, locked up the killer and the Oldman at the lobby to call for assistance.

Unfortunately, on his return he saw his boss in a pool of blood gasping for breath while the attacker had found another outlet to run away.

The late Adomako was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The guesthouse which was initially cordoned off to allow the police to take samples for investigations has been reopened as family members flood the facility on Wednesday.



