Photos: Pupils of Assin Asamankese D/A Sch now feel real computer mice, not stones

Pupils now touch and feel the computer mice instead using stones to improvise.

Pupils of Assin Asamankese D/A Primary School can now touch and feel the real computer mouse and not use stones to represent the device thanks to a video that went viral earlier this week about how their teacher was forced to improvise the use of stones for a mouse.

Until today, the school with about 190 pupils had only one desktop computer which had not functioned for the past four years.

A Joy News report by Richard Kwadwo Nyarko on the situation touched the heart of First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo who, in partnership with Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFFEC) and the Member of Parliament for the area, presented 22 brand new desktop computers to the school.

The Assin South District Director of the Ghana Education Service, Shirley Coleman, was unhappy about the media reports saying she was unaware of the situation.

On Thursday, June 15, Mrs Akufo-Addo donated three (3) desktop computers and other learning resources to the school while officials from GIFFEC also presented 14 desktop computers and a projector. The Member of Parliament for the area Mr Ntim Fordour also donated five computers.

All the 22 HP computers were installed at the Junior High School department which has been designated as the ICT Resource Centre for schools in the area.

The computers on display before the handing over ceremony

Meanwhile, Joy News learns that other corporate bodies have also indicated their intention to go to the aid of the school to ensure the pupils have practical knowledge of ICT.