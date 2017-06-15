My appointment is political, I can be changed anytime – Socrate Sarfo

Movie Producer Socrate Sarfo says his job at the National Commission on Culture is political, unstable and, therefore, subject to change at the behest of the appointing authority.

The producer, speaking to JoyNews’ MzGee said that instability characterises the political world; which means that his new position could be taken from him at any time and another conferred on him.

The controversial producer was speaking to JoyNews after rumours emerged that another person had been given an appointment letter to take over his job as Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Culture. He refuted the reports stating that the lady, whose name was not given, was only coming to work with him at the commission.

It was later reported that he has been given an appointment letter as the Director of Creative Arts, responsible for Programs & Projects at the commission.

That notwithstanding, he expressed satisfaction at having the chance to cause some significant changes in the promotion of culture using his new position despite it being political.

“Well that’s normal with politics, the moment you decide to go into politics, then you must expect that by tomorrow you can be appointed and within a few hours you can be taken out. I decided to come into politics because there are some changes I want to happen to the industry and having complained and complained I feel that ‘come on, why don’t you take charge, that is why I came to politics and it is paying off,” he explained.

He revealed that, within his short time of assuming this position, he, along with his team, has been able to explore ideas that will promote the Ghanaian culture.

According to the movie producer, they are coming up with Zongofest, “where we are going to promote the culture of our northern sector or the Zongo community. We are also going to promote businesses from the Zongo community.”

He also announced that, the Commission, in association with the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), was set to revamp theatres across the nation to enable film producers easily screen their films when they are ready.

Bringing back theatre on our screens, like the likes of Akan drama is also another initiative that the Commission plans to undertake as well as an initiative dubbed, Ghana Welfare.

“We (are) promoting made in Ghana fashion – from shoe makers to dressmakers – …and we are looking forward to declaring a whole month as a Ghana Wear month coming next year,” he stated.