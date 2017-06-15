Michel camp cop killer gunned down by police

Adams, 33, was killed after he allegedly attempted to engage the police in another exchange of fire when the police stormed his hideout on Tuesday night.

The leader of an alleged notorious robbery gang, Alhassan Adams, alia Dogo America, said to have shot and killed Constable Michael Kporyi attached to the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) Unit of the Tema Regional Police Command, on Monday night has been killed by the police at Ashaiman.

His body has been deposited at the Police Hospital while four of his accomplices have been arrested to assist the police with investigations.

Items retrieved from his hide out by the police included one AK47 rifle, two SMG rifles, a dagger, a machete, a pair of pliers, two screw drivers, and 12 rounds of live ammunitions.

Addressing journalist in Tema, the Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCOP), Mr George Tuffour said following the death of Constable Kporyi, the police had intelligence that some armed members of Adams’ gang had gathered at Aviation Number 7, Washington in Ashaiman.

Mr Tuffour said a team of police officers from the Tema Regional Police Command were dispatched to the place but on sighting the police, two of the gang members fled on a motorbike but were pursued by the police into a building which turned out to be the hide out of the deceased.

Mr Tuffour , who was flanked by the Director General in charge of Police Operations, COP Christian Tetteh Yohonu and DCOP Bright Oduro, Director General Criminal Investigative Department said when the police went into the building, they saw one AK47 rifle and one SMG rifle on the varandah of the house as though they were being serviced prior to the arrival of the police.

He said the two persons who were arrested upon interrogation mentioned the deceased as the one who was servicing the weapons but entered the room upon seeing the policemen.

“Immediately the police entered one of the rooms, Dogo America suddenly dropped from his ceiling armed with an SMG rifle fully loaded and ready to shoot. Police promptly fired at him. He was rushed to the police hospital where he was pronounced dead.” Mr Tuffour said.

The Tema Regional Police Commander recalled previous criminal cases involving the deceased including robbery, possession of firearms, attempted murder, causing harm and use of offensive weapons, which he said were all investigated at the CID Headquarters and put before the courts.

“The deceased had been granted bail in all cases but had jumped bail for which reason he was already on police wanted list,” Mr Tuffour said.

Mr Tuffour said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased commanded at least 60 usually armed and trigger happy land guards, processed a stockpile of arms and ammunitions, some of which had earlier been retrieved and at the CID Headquarters.

He said on July 30, 2015, two AK47 rifles and ammunitions concealed in a sack were retrieved by the police from one of the deceased hideouts at Doryumu adding that the case is currently pending before a court in Accra.

Again in November 2016, eight weapons were retrieved from the deceased at his block factory at Gbestile adding that on Thursday June 8, 2017, a member of the deceased gang also engaged the police in a shootout at Community 9, which also resulted in the death of the gang member.

The Tema Regional Police Commander assured residents in Tema Metropolis and its surrounding towns communities of adequate security and added that strategies have been outlined to pursue the other members of the gang. He appealed to the public to offer any information could lead to their arrest at the nearest police stations or via telephone numbers; 18555, 191, 0303202936, 0303202937 or via the police social media handles on Facebook and twitter @GhPoliceService.

Mr Bright Oduro, Director General Criminal Investigative Department assured the public that the police will not relent in its efforts to nib in the bud the activities of criminals in the country.

”I don’t believe that generally there is insecurity in the country. As we are all witnesses, we have patrols all over the place and their presence alone is enough to deter crime, however in the discharge of our duties we come face to face with certain hazards. The bad ones are there who may want to takeout the police officer on duty. It happens elsewhere and the fact that one or two policemen have perished on duty does not lead to the conclusion that there is general insecurity in the country”

The Director General in charge of Police Operations, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohonu the police is adequately resourced as far as its operational gear is concerned to fight criminal activities in the country and allayed the fears of the public that the personnel; do not have bulletproof vests for operations.



