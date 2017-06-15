Joe Mettle, Selina Boateng, E’mPraise, others set to gather Ghanaians in worship

Ghana’s renowned gospel choir E’mPraise Incorporated is set to bring Ghanaians from all walks of life under one umbrella, with one heart and voice to worship God.

The event, according to organisers, is appropriate at this time as the country celebrates 60 years of independence.

E’mPraise Incorporated is a non-denominational contemporary Christian music choir started in 2005.

Starting from a humble background of a few young men and women who had the passion for winning souls for Christ through music, the Ministry has grown over the years into a household name amongst contemporary Gospel music lovers.

Coming from a non-denominational background, E’mPraise Inc. blends everyday church hymns with a strong contemporary feel, very appealing to many music admirers.

E’mPraise Inc. is known for their annual worship concert dubbed Absolute Worship which was birthed in 2007.

This year’s edition happens to be a very special and power-packed gathering.

Joining them are anointed minstrels with the likes of Selina Boateng, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku, Akesse Brempong, Francis Amo, Cindy Thompson and Nqubeko Mbatha from South Africa.

“Absolute Worship 2017 promises nothing but a wonderful experience with God through praise and worship,” organisers said in a statement.

The event is scheduled to come off on July 2, 2017 at the Independence Square in Accra.