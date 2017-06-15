I am ready to start life with my girlfriend and two kids – Odartey Lamptey

Lamptey on Wednesday (June 14, 2017) granted a divorce from Gloria after a protracted legal battle (three years) over how their assets would be shared.

Former Ghana and Anderlecht star Nii Odartey Lamptey says he is ready to start his life again after securing a divorce from his estranged wife Gloria Lamptey.

The court presided over Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey allocated Mr Lamptey’s property at Dome as well as 40 percent of a GHc500,000 sum as alimony to his ex-wife.

The 21-year relationship between the married couple hit the rocks in 2013 after DNA results revealed that he was not the biological father of their three children.

However, Lamptey says although he has lost some of his properties to Gloria in the ruling, he is happy to be a free man.

“…today, with the final judgement, I thank God that my properties, my school and others I have kept them. She can take the little awarded her. Today the divorce has been granted and that burden that was on me is gone. Now, I’m a free and happy man, ready to start life again,” Lamptey said in an interview with Accra-based Kasapa FM after the verdict was announced.

“I thank God for taking me through this fight successfully because I didn’t know how far I could go. I’m grateful that the toils that I have gone through for the past 21 years did not go in vain. Though I’ve lost a few properties, I’m very content that at the end of this case, I have retained most of them and I’m still alive too.”

Odartey Lamptey with Ruweida Yakubu and two kids

Lamptey who had two biological children with his girlfriend, former Ghana’s Most Beautiful finalist and actress Ruweida Yakubu during his separation from his ex-wife also disclosed that he nearly committed suicide when he found out that he was not the father of three kids he catered for 21 years.

“When I was informed that the [three] children were not mine, I know how I felt. Playing the role of a father to children I thought were mine for 21 years and realising otherwise later, I nearly committed suicide. God gave me renewed energy and courage to withstand these pains and today, I can say I have gotten over them all.”



