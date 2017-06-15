Eastern Reg. CLOGSAG demands payment of allowances

Leadership of Civil and Local Government Staff Association,Ghana (CLOGSAC) in the Eastern Region has directed its members to protest against government’s failure to pay them their interim market premium.

According to them the national leadership has failed to compel government to honour part of an agreement to settle their interim premium.

They accused the national executives for being in bed with government.

At a press conference in the Eastern Region, Thursday, the Regional president of the group, Asante Wiafe demanded that the leadership must insist on the payment of their market premium or resign their positions.

In July last year members of CLOGSAG announced a nationwide strike in protest of government’s delay to pay their market premiums.

In a statement released last year by CLOGSAG read: “The National Executive Council (NEC) initially fixed July 19, 2016, for the strike but suspended to give government sometime to respond to their demands.

“Unfortunately government had not responded favourably over the Interim Premium negotiations, the National Secretariat, hereby, declares that July 27, 2016 marks the commencement of the Strike.”

However after deliberations with the then Employment Minister Haruna Iddrisu and members of the Fair Wages Commission the CLOGSAG an agreement was reached and members decided to return to work.

Having won the 2016 elections, the Eastern Region CLOGSAG members is accusing the newly elected NPP government of failing to pay their market premiums.

Over six months after the elections, Mr Asante Wiafe said the Eastern Region branch of CLOGSAG is unhappy about the loud silence of their executives in demanding why government has not paid their premiums.

He contends that after the Single Spine Salary Structure was introduced in 2010, all allowances due them were suspended. It was later agreed that a market premium will be paid to each worker to compensate for the lost allowances. He says the premiums of 2017 are yet to be paid.

Joy News’ Eastern Region correspondent Kofi Siaw reported Mr Wiafe as saying the national executives of CLOGSAG are in bed with government, a reason why they are not pressurizing it to pay the premiums.

Wiafe does not understand why the CLOGSAG members mounted pressure on the previous government to pay premiums only to go and sleep under a new government when the premiums have not been paid.

He said they have begun the protest and hope the national executives to take a cue and demand for their rights or resign.