COPEC to petition President against controversial tow tax

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has criticised Parliament for legislating the controversial mandatory road safety fee.

Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, says the legislators have become “a rubber stamp passing everything that comes before them.”

Mixed reactions have greeted the law that comes into force on July 1 to compel vehicle owners to pay a mandatory road safety fee each time they renew their road worthy certificate at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Commercial vehicles and taxis will be required to pay GH¢40, mini buses will pay GH¢80, while heavy duty trucks will pay between GH¢80 and GH¢200 annually, depending on their tonnage.

Non-commercial vehicles are expected to pay GH¢20.

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) explains that the new taxes will ensure the successful implementation of a nationwide towing service to clear abandoned vehicles on Ghana’s roads.

Abandoned vehicles on roads have been cited as a major cause of motor accidents in Ghana.

Although some people have praised the initiative, others have described it as a rip off that must be shelved.

According to COPEC, the tax is wrong and will not solve the problem of abandoned vehicles on roads.

“COPEC Ghana after careful consultations is petitioning the Presidency to ensure this Draconian punitive policy does not see the light of day and will go ahead to organise mass protests across the country together with some of the major stakeholder transport operators,” said Duncan Amoah.

He revealed further that the petition against the tax is ready and will be submitted on Thursday, June 15 “with the hope the Presidency will see reason in stopping this harsh… policy”.