Beverly is LIAMS Foundation ambassador

The actress, who is married to Choirmaster of Praye fame, will officially be unveiled at an event planned for Saturday, June 17, at the W.E.B Dubois Centre in Accra.

Actress Beverly Afaglo Baah has been signed as an ambassador for LIAMS Foundation, a non- profit organisation committed to sensitise the public on girl child education, reproductive health and sexually transmitted diseases.

As part of her ambassadorial role, Beverly who has featured in movies such as Crime to Christ, Play Boy, Prince Bride, Bachelors Never Again among others will lead various campaigns geared towards empowering young ladies to be self-sufficient.

She is also expected to lead campaigns on ‘Stop Teenage Pregnancy and Unsafe Abortion’, projects being carried out by the Foundation this year.

In an interview with Showbiz last week, the former presenter of Beauty and Style said she welcomes her new responsibility which she hopes to execute efficiently.

“As a mother of two, I feel elated to know that I have a duty to nurture needy children, especially young girls to become responsible to society and this role comes naturally to me,” she stated.

According to Rev Queen Horlali Williams, Executive Director of the Foundation, Beverly caught the attention of the group when she and her husband celebrated their daughter’s birthday in an orphanage last year.

“Besides her being an actress, she’s a wife and a mother. She has featured in a lot of movies and her contribution to the industry has not only impacted the young ladies but also motivated them.

“ The management believes her role as a mother and her influence on different platforms can highly fulfil the aims and objectives of this year’s project,” she told Showbiz.

LIAMS Foundation International (LFI) for orphans and vulnerable children is an international non-profitable organisation dedicated to provide holistic care and support programmes aimed at improving the life of the orphans and vulnerable children in the country.



