Bagabaga Demonstration ‘B’ school appeals for reading materials

The headmistress of Bagabaga Demonstration ‘B’ Primary School in Tamale, says the school lacks reading materials, which is affecting teaching and learning.

Francisca Awuni who was speaking at a reading clinic and donation exercise organised by MTN Ghana in the school explained that most of the children were good at reading but the inadequate reading materials and the lack of funds to buy the materials had been a worry.

She appealed to the MTN Group, to assist them to complete the building of their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory as well as help the school to furnishing it to cater for the 647 pupils.

The headmistress also appealed to the group and other charitable organisations to assist in the provision of a toilet and urinal for the school to curb the indiscriminate defecation behind the school.

Territory Sales Controller at Northern Regional branch of MTN, Collins Adjei, said as part of MTN’s Corporate Social Responsibility, it instituted the “21 days of Y’ello Care” 10 years ago, where staff volunteers annually rendered voluntary service to the society from the 1st to the 21st of June.

He said the theme for this year’s event, “Investing in Education for All”, had informed their decision to scout for schools that had inadequate reading materials and to establish reading clubs as well as donate reading materials to the selected schools.

Staff of the Northern Regional office of MTN assisted the pupils to identify alphabets, assessed their reading ability, and helped them to answer questions and identified the challenges that the children face in reading.

Circuit Supervisor for the Sagnarigu District Education Unit, Timothy Oscar Baba, indicated that a lot of schools in the District faced similar challenges in the area of reading because funds given to the school by government were not enough to cater for all problems.

Mr Baba expressed gratitude to the MTN Group for the assistance and hoped that more schools in the District would benefit from such interventions.