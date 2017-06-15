Atinga, Kizito win Hearts Mobile awards

Atinga has put up a remarkable performance for Hearts in the Ghana Premier League so far this season, and remarkably, as a defender, cored six goals so far.

Defender Vincent Atingah has been named the Fero Mobile Player of the Month of May by his club, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The defender has been the consistent player in the Hearts set up in recent times.

Striker Kwame Kizito has also been named as the Fero Mobile Phone man-of-the-match (MOTM) winner after Hearts of Oak thrashed Bolga All Stars by 4-0 during match day 18 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) last Friday.Kwame Kizito grabbed his first brace of the season as his side returned to winning ways with an emphatic victory over the bottom placed side, Bolga All Stars, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kwame Kizito grabbed his first brace of the season as his side returned to winning ways with an emphatic victory over the bottom placed side, Bolga All Stars, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both players received brand new Fero Mobile Phones during a presentation at the Accra Sports Stadium last Tuesday.The prizes were presented by Mr Ajit Jain, Country Manager of Fero Mobile, and Mr. Saurabh Mahadik.

The prizes were presented by Mr Ajit Jain, Country Manager of Fero Mobile, and Mr. Saurabh Mahadik.Fero Mobile are the new official man-of-the-match and player-of-the-Month sponsors for Hearts of Oak.

Fero Mobile are the new official man-of-the-match and player-of-the-Month sponsors for Hearts of Oak.



