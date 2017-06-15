Akufo-Addo must halt mandatory towing fee – Wereko-Brobby

Policy Analyst, Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to “immediately halt” the collection of mandatory towing fees scheduled to take effect next month.

Effective July 1, 2017, vehicle owners and motorcyclists will pay compulsory annual fees, tied to the acquisition of a road worthy certificate, to cater for towing services.

Fees per year for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles, depending on tonnage, range from Ȼ20 to Ȼ 200.

Road Transport Consultant, Cecil Garbrah on Wednesday, described the decision as “rubbish” arguing, there was not enough awareness creation on the regulation.

Dr. Wereko-Brobby

Speaking Thursday, June 15, 2017, on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, Dr. Wereko-Brobby who is Chief Policy Analyst at the Ghana Institute of Public Policy Options (GIPPO) said, it is unfair to make all vehicle owners pay for someone else’ vehicle to be towed.

“A sinner must pay for their sins,” argued the senior citizen, popularly known as Tarzan.

He, therefore, suggested to President Akufo-Addo to intervene and halt the July 1 implementation, to allow enough time for thorough discussion on the many questions that are arising from the issue.

“I think the president of Ghana should order an immediate halt to this directive,” he said, suspecting that this could be another case of “create, loot and share”.

Mounting a strong defence

The Road Safety Management Limited (RSML) claims it leads four other companies that will split 85 percent of funds accruing from the levies.

Marketing Communications Officer for Road Safety Management Limited (RSML)

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), as well as the Ghana Police Service, will take 5% each, whereas the Ministry of Finance and the NRSC will split the remaining 5% of the proceeds.

Marketing Communications Officer at the RSML, Roland Walker noted that the concept of relying on private companies to tow broken down vehicles is fairly common.

“I will find it peculiarly surprising that it can’t be replicated in this country…” Mr. Walker remarked.

He said the RMSL: “went through a competitive bidding process following a feasibility study that was conducted by the Road Safety Commission” before the RSML was awarded the contract.

