We can’t wait for free SHS — 2017 BECE candidates declare

According to the candidates, they are very anxious to benefit from the programme so they have accordingly worked very hard to pass the BECE with flying colours to be part of the history of free SHS in the country.

Candidates who have just finished writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) say they cannot wait to start enjoying the free senior high school (SHS) policy announced by the government.

The candidates said these in separate interviews with the Junior Graphic after writing Social Studies, the final paper of this year’s BECE.

They burst into spontaneous jubilation a little after 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9 when the bell tolled to signal the end of the five-day examination across the country.

As the candidates rushed out of the examination halls, some started dancing and singing praises to God for taking them through the examinations. Others also sprinkled powder on one another to signify success while others hugged their mates.

Farewell messages they left for one another were inscribed on their uniforms; some of which read thus, “We will make it to SHS and beyond” and “It was great we met”, after being together for nine years in basic school.

Other schools also printed Polo shirts with various inscriptions such as “Optimistic Sharks, “Unexpected Arrivals, “Class of Distinction”, “Courage, Faith and Action”, among others.

Master Collins Gyan of the Good Hope School commended the government for the free SHS programme, adding that it was one policy that would give hope to Ghanaian children.

“This is a good programme. At least, all children who are able to complete the BECE will have the opportunity of going to SHS,” he said.

Miss Benedicta Essiam of the Mcphet Star Academy said she was optimistic of nine ones because of the extra work “I put in to prepare for this examination”.

She believed that the government’s resolve to provide free SHS had encouraged many students to work hard to qualify for SHS.

Master Kelvin Asare of the Class Peter Memorial Academy thanked the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the smooth conduct of the BECE.

“The invigilation and security was okay. At least we did not hear of any ‘apo’ or the leak of question papers,” he pointed out.

Master Sylvester Foli of the Pentecost Preparatory School indicated that the seriousness attached to the examination by his teachers and parents encouraged him to study hard to pass.

“Our teachers were always available for us to ask questions. They tried finding out whether we had any problems so they would assist us to find the solutions,” he said.

Masters Kelvin, Robert, Stephen and Michael of the New Abossey Okai JHS said with the free SHS policy, students in public basic schools would have the chance to attend some of the popular and top class SHSs in the country.

“Through the free SHS policy, our parents can make savings and provide for other needs of the family,” Kelvin said.

A total of 468,053 public and private final-year JHS students wrote the 2017 BECE. The candidates comprised 241,148 males and 226,905 females.

This year’s total candidature represented an increase of 7,040 candidates over last year’s figure of 461,013.

A total of 311 JHS students with disabilities wrote the BECE. There were 285 deaf, 57 blind and 11 dumb candidates.

The examination was written at 1,702 centres across the country. There were a total of 1,702 supervisors, 1,548 assistant supervisors and 16,410 invigilators.



