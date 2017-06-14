Voltic, Environment360 launch ‘Evolve Phase 3’

Evolve, a community recycling programme established by Voltic (GH) Limited and Environment360, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has since its inception in October 2015, collected 28 tonnes of plastic and 31 tonnes of paper from households and commercial centres.

Sharing this information at the 2017 World Environment Day commemoration and the Phase 3 launch of the programme in Accra, the Executive Director of Environment360 and a pioneering partner of Evolve, Mr Cordie Aziz, said Evolve supported recycling programmes in 20 schools in Accra and had helped the programme to reach nearly 10,000 children by creating a self-sustaining recycling programme that raised funds for environmental education in coastal and urban regions.

On average, the programme collects 2.5 tonnes of plastic waste per month through the programme’s 60 public containers placed around the city.

Speaking at the event, the Commercial Manager at Voltic, Mr Raymond Mensah Gbetivi, said the company’s investment in Evolve underpinned its mission of refreshing Ghana every day and making the country a better place for all.

Voltic has invested over GH¢130,000 towards the success of Evolve.

The Australian High Commission has contributed GH¢80,000 through its Direct Aid Project to Environment360.

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Andrew Barnes, who hosted the event, was impressed by the accomplishments of Evolve.

The Evolve Programme

Evolve Recycling Programme, which started with a vision of measuring the feasibility of a community plastic waste collection, as well as testing the viability of a larger scale polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling programme, has over the years not only helped communities and corporations adopt sustainable living and business practices, but is also creating the next generation of green leaders by providing environmental education for children in coastal and urban regions, contributing to the United Nations Goals 12 and 13.



