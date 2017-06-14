Video: Travel more for promotions – Reekado Banks tells Ghanaian artistes

Nigerian artiste Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, known in showbiz as Reekado Banks, has appealed to Ghanaian musicians to promote their music internationally for adequate recognition.

The Mavin Records signee is challenging Ghanaian musicians to embark on pro-bono trips for the sake of their work.

“Travel more, travel more not for money benefit but just for the sake of the work. Try and get your music out there,” he urged.

When JoyNews’ MzGee asked if the practice was the norm with Nigerian musicians, Reekado Banks answered in the affirmative.

“Many times, we don’t even have a show here [in Ghana] we just come through for interviews. It is not that bad now, $200 [and] you are in Nigeria,” he added.

In this interview Reekado who was in Ghana to shoot the video of Bisa Kdei’s track ‘Feeling’, which he featured on, talks about his journey to becoming a Mavin artiste, his boss Don Jazzy, the state of his feud with Olamide, Ghana/Nigeria jollof and more.

Watch the video below: