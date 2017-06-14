Video: I want to be remembered as one of the pillars of highlife – Bisa Kdei

Highlife artiste Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, popularly known as Bisa Kdei, says he wants to be remembered as one of the pillars of highlife music in Ghana.

According to the ‘Mansa’ hit singer, he’s doing all he can to hoist the flag of Ghana in terms of highlife music.

Bisa said this in an interview with JoyNews’ MzGee during the video shoot for his latest song ‘Feeling’ featuring Nigeria artiste, Reekado Banks.

“I’m just trying my best; I’m just trying to help push highlife music to the next level, help push highlife to its height that it’s supposed to be,” he said.

The talented singer added that, “I want to be mentioned as one of the strong pillars of highlife one day.”

Watch the video below for more: