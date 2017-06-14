Tourism promotion focus of 2017 Asafotufiami

A board member of TV Africa, sponsors of this year’s Asafotufiami festival, Mr Ekow Blankson, made this known during a visit by the planning committee to the station’s premises in Accra last Monday.

This year’s Asafotufiami festival, celebrated by the chiefs and peoples of Ada in the Greater Accra Region, will be dedicated to the revamp of tourism in the area.

According to him, Ada had a lot of tourism potential and its development could propel the overall socio-economic development of Ada.

“Ada has so much tourist attractions, ranging from the Songor Lagoon, Oyster mining and many islands that could create jobs for the development of the area. We, therefore, want to use the festival to create the necessary awareness about tourism in Ada,” he said.

The delegation included the Queen of the Ada Traditional Area, Kabukuor Dagojo Dumaaley I. The purpose was to allow the members of the committee to familiarise themselves with the operations of the official sponsor.

80th anniversary

The Asafotufiami festival is celebrated in the first week of August every year. It is celebrated in remembrance of the achievements of settlements by the ancestors of Ada during wars.

This year’s celebrations will mark the 80th milestone of the festival and will be on the theme; “Peace and Unity as a tool for the Socio–economic Transformation of Ada.’’

Mr Blankson explained that the organisers of the event had planned to use proceeds derived from the week-long activities to construct a palace for the Ada paramountcy and a Community Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compound to complement healthcare delivery in the area.

“We want to build a befitting palace for the Paramount Chief of Ada which we think is long overdue and a CHPS compound. We are calling on all corporate organisations and the people of Ada to come and support this worthy cause,’’ he said.

Support

For his part, the Secretary of the Festival Planning Committee, Mr Jonathan Dokutso, commended TV Africa for coming on board to sponsor the festival.

“Eighty–years of celebrating this festival is really an achievement for the people of Ada. Every citizen of Ada and all Ghanaians are invited to come and celebrate and contribute to building the dreams of Ada,’’ he said.



