Savelugu MCE Hajia Ayishetu ‘enters’ office

Hajia Ayishetu who was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the position of MCE for Savelugu-Nanton was endorsed by members of the assembly on Saturday, May 13, 2017 and was sworn in on the same day as the newly elected MCE for Savelugi-Nanton by the Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Sa-eed.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Savelugu-Nanton in the Northern Region, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu on Wednesday afternoon started work as the President’s representative for the municipality, following earlier threats by some activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area not to allow her to enter her office to work.

She polled 50 votes out of the 64 ballots cast representing 78.13 per cent at the special meeting held at Savelugu , the municipal capital on May 13, 2017 to become the MCE for the area.

Hajia Ayishetu after her confirmation as the MCE for the area could not begin work immediately until Wednesday June 14, 2017, a month after her endorsement due to the threats by some NPP activists in the municipality not to allow her to enter her office.

She is the first female MCE for the Savelugu-Nanton and one of the three female MMDCEs appointed by the President in the Northern Region.

At a brief handing over ceremony held at the MCE’s office at Savelugu, Hajia Ayishetu pledged to operate an open-door policy and also work with all stakeholders including traditional authorities, the youth and women to help speed up the development of the municipality.

She thanked the President for nominating her to the position and also the assembly members for the confidence they have reposed in her and pledged to work with them to move the municipality forward.

The Chief Director of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC), Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku who represented the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Sa-eed at the ceremony appealed to residents of the municipality to give the MCE their maximum support and cooperation to enable her succeed in her new capacity as the MCE for the area.

He also called on the staff of the assembly to work hard and support Hajia Ayishetu to deliver on her mandate.

The appointment of Hajia Ayishetu by the President was greeted with a series of demonstrations by some NPP activists in the municipality.

The NPP activists alleged she was not a known member of the party in the constituency, hence their decision to kick against her nomination.



