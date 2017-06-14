Sani Dey makes waves in Canada

The 19-year-old former student of Labone Secondary School in Accra enrolled in the Mohawk University in Ontario last year and jumped straight into the school’s soccer team.

He went on to bang in 11 goals to finish the 2016/17 season as the school’s top scorer.

‘A Sunny Day For Mohawk Soccer’s Sani Dey,’ the school’s own website headlined a report of September 26, 2016 when the Ghanaian youngster scored a quadruple in an away win in the Varsity Soccer League few weeks on arrival.”Sani Dey scored all four goals as the Mohawk men’s soccer team came away from Sarnia with a 4-0 whitewash of the Lambton Lions in OCAA play September 24. Dey is a

“Sani Dey scored all four goals as the Mohawk men’s soccer team came away from Sarnia with a 4-0 whitewash of the Lambton Lions in OCAA play September 24. Dey is a first-year striker from Ghana and has been very impressive in the early going of the season,” the report narrated.

With school soccer on recess during vacation, the youngster has been poached by Ontario U-21 Provincial League South side, Erin Mills Soccer Club, to lead their attack in the just-commenced 2017 season.Young Dey missed the opening day defeat but has since featured in the following two games and rewarded his new side with three goals and has vowed to do even better with his eyes firmly set on a great career in the coming years.

Young Dey missed the opening day defeat but has since featured in the following two games and rewarded his new side with three goals and has vowed to do even better with his eyes firmly set on a great career in the coming years.”We are hoping to win the league and me winning the golden boot. I know once I’m playing I’m going to win the golden boot,” he told this writer in Canada.

“We are hoping to win the league and me winning the golden boot. I know once I’m playing I’m going to win the golden boot,” he told this writer in Canada.”It’s my dream to play for the Ghana Black Stars but that will only come by hard work. It’s only when you are performing well that you will be recognised, so I will not stop working hard until I get to the top and realise all my dreams,” the youngster said.

“It’s my dream to play for the Ghana Black Stars but that will only come by hard work. It’s only when you are performing well that you will be recognised, so I will not stop working hard until I get to the top and realise all my dreams,” the youngster said.”I want to see myself in one of the biggest teams in the world; in England or Spain, within the next two years. Ghanaians should watch out for me,” he added.

“I want to see myself in one of the biggest teams in the world; in England or Spain, within the next two years. Ghanaians should watch out for me,” he added.



