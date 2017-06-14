Principal, 2 others invited by BNI over Tepa Nursing College malfeasance

The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), Wednesday invited the Principal, Accountant, and Administrator of the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Ahanti Region.

Information available to Joy News is that a team from the BNI and police went to the College to drop invitation letters for the Principal, Victoria Amoah and Accountant; Richard Asamoah, both of who were unavailable.

Madam Amoah was not on campus but some sources said Mr Asamoah who was in the washrooms on campus disappeared mysteriously.

Investigations have uncovered irregularities in admissions and financial transactions at the College.

Luv News checks revealed, among others that there are shady deals in fuel administration by the management, which is draining the state of huge sums of money into private pockets.

Ministry of Health payment vouchers sighted by Luv News’ Erastus Asare Donkor showed that the Principal spent GHS29,150 as travel expenses for herself and her driver.

The figure excludes the cost of fuel for three official trips to Accra. A journey to Accra by Madam Amoah and her driver on January 5, 2016, to collect scratch cards for the institution cost GHS19,450 minus fuel.

On another payment voucher, expenses for similar day’s journey to Accra by the Principal on January 13, 2016, were quoted at GHS6,700 besides fuel.

Other visits captured featured GHS3,000 as personal expenses to Accra.

Fuel vouchers intercepted by Luv News also shows that Mrs Amoah and the College accountant Richard Asamoah together draw 240 gallons of fuel at the expense of the state every month from Star Oil Company.

Hundreds of fake receipts issued to cover a non-refundable interview and result verification fees paid by applicants between 2012 and 2016 were also discovered in the investigation.

Students of the College have been demanding answers for the whereabout of over GHS52,000 they paid as matriculation fees over five years.

According to them, though each student paid GHS50 between 2011 and 2015, they were never matriculated neither has their monies been refunded to them.

The College has been without a Board for three years and Mrs Amoah stands accused of unilateral decisions in admissions and allocations of resources in a manner concerned stakeholders say is not transparent.

In a quick reaction, the C/Sup of Ahafo Ano Division, T.K Tindow Kulffai, wrote to the three saying, “My attention has been drawn to the mentioned case from a Peace FM News on 12/0617 to the effect that some students of the school paid fees to the institution but were given fake receipt.”

“You are therefore invited together with your Accountant and Administrative Officer to meet this command on 15/06/17 at 09:00hrs for a discussion,” the letter said.

It also implored the three to treat as urgent.