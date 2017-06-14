Police arrest one of 12 most wanted people over Major Mahama death

One of the 12 people who are on the police most wanted list over the killing of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama two weeks ago has been arrested.

The suspect, named only as Daddy, was arrested from his hideout at Diaso in the Central Region Monday, Joy News sources within the police have confirmed.

Details are sketchy but the arrest brings to 53 the number of people in police custody over the killing of the senior military officer.

There are currently 45 males and eight females who are standing trial over the tragic incident. They include a nursing mother whose child has been given to a police officer to be catered for.

The suspects are on remand pending the conclusion of investigations, Spokesperson of Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), ASP Olivia Turkson has said.

Major Mahama was lynched on May 29 by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi who claimed they mistook him for an armed robber. They clobbered, stoned and set him on fire after he had fallen unconscious.

He died at 10:30am, preliminary investigations by the police revealed.

The slain soldier was given a state burial last Friday. His remains were interred at the Military Cemetery at Osu in Accra.

Meanwhile the police have refuted a claim by an NGO, Childs Right International (CRI) that a 12-year-old boy had been arrested over the death of the soldier.

Executive Director of CRI, Bright Appiah said the teenager was taken for questioning and has since not be released but the police have dismissed it.

Director of Police Public Affairs, DSP Sheila Abayie Buckman said the boy was questioned by officers on his role in the murder and was immediately discharged.