Parliament moves date for Sophia Akuffo vetting forward

Parliament has set Friday, June 16 to vet nominee for Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, instead of previously scheduled date of Monday, June 19, Second Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has said.

At a presser on Tuesday, Chairman of the Appointments Committee Joseph Osei-Owusu said the committee considered a number of factors before deciding on the date change.

He said there is vacancy already as retired Chief Justice Wood has already been appointed to the Council of State.

According to him, members of the Committee, reached a consensus to abridge the 14-day interval for receiving complaints on nominees, especially when there was no petition against Justice Akuffo

The Committee is already assessing past judgments of Justice Akuffo and her publications to be better informed about her performance at the Supreme Court.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Justice Akuffo to replace Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood who retired on June 7, 2017.

Before she assumes office, Justice Akuffo would have to get the approval of Parliament as per the country’s constitution.

Mr. Osei-Owusu stated that each member of the committee will be allocated 20 minutes each to question Chief Justice nominee.