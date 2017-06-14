Olympics win must turn our season around – Tema Youth coach

Coach of Tema Youth, Edward Odoom, believes his team’s 4-0 demolishing of Great Olympics could give them a psychological urge over their opponents as the Premier League hots up.

Coach Odoom said his side’s triumph over Olympics in Accra was necessitated by their quest to fight relegation as they target a top eight finish.

A hat-trick by Joseph Paintsil and a Theophilus Ogoe goal ensured Olympics were whitewashed at home by the Tema-based club.

The convincing win moved Tema Youth to 11th place on the log with 21 points in 18 games as they battle it out with opponents over finishing above the relegation zone.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, coach Odoom said: “The win over Olympics was an important one and will give my side a psychological urge going into the final round of matches”.

“We planned to come to Accra and get three points and we achieved just that since we can’t take chances with relegation staring at us,” he added.

When asked about their next game against Aduana Stars at the Tema Stadium, coach Odoom explained that they were ready to inflict more pain on other clubs who visit them at home.

He said they were focused on working harder to avoid any losing games which could affect their chances of escaping relegation.



