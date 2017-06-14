Major Mahama’s killing: Army responds to KABA’s allegations on Asempa FM

In addition, the army has also said that the issue of the 4 Warrant Officers who are facing disciplinary investigation was also unconnected with the current Major Mahama case and has advised that no attempt should be made to draw any linkages.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has explained that allegations the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was initially deployed at Denkyira-Boase from January to March 2017 were totally false.

In a statement issued and signed by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director Public Relations in response to allegations by radio talk show host, Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA) on his Ekosii Sen programme on Accra based Asempa FM, the army said the allegations which has been recorded and circulated widely on social media was “unsubstantiated.”

Read the statement of the army below

PRESS RELEASE

GAF RESPONSE TO ALLEGATIONS ON ASEMPA FM

In the aftermath of the unfortunate death of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, a number of unsubstantiated assertions have been made by Kwodwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA) on Asempa FM on Monday 5 June 2017.

We wish to state categorically that the claims by KABA that the late Major Mahama was initially deployed at Denkyira-Boase from January to March 2017 are totally FALSE.

The first time Maj Mahama was deployed to the location was 9 May 2017. The assertion that the late officer was due to write exams and was relieved by a Lieutenant is also FALSE. Major Mahama passed his promotion examination in June 2015 (2 years ago). On the contrary, it is the Lieutenant who is writing his promotion examination in June 2017 (this year) for which reason Major Mahama was deployed on relieving duties.

Regarding the circumstances of his death, it is also important to place on record that investigations are still on-going and therefore it would be both prejudicial and insensitive to make wild, unsubstantiated comments at this stage. The issue of the 4 Warrant Officers who are facing disciplinary investigation is also unconnected with the current case and we advise that no attempt should be made to draw any linkages.

GAF wishes to advise media personnel to be mindful of their sources of information especially during this period in order not to misinform the public. They should pay due regard to the sensitivity of the deceased family in these trying moments.

GAF therefore wishes to reiterate that the allegations made by KABA on his programme which has been recorded and being circulated online, social media networks and some mainstream electronic and print media outlets, are misleading.

GAF once again reiterates its readiness to clarify matters and give GAF’s side of issues to media personnel to avert the publication and broadcast of misleading information which has long term security implications.

E AGGREY-QUASHIE

Colonel

Director Public Relations



