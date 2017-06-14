Introduce civic education in basic schools – Prof Adei

He said it was only through civic education that the country could maintain its values and also create in its citizens a sense of national identity.

This, he said would enable the country to inculcate good values and also instill the culture of national identity in its citizens.

A revered educationist, Professor Stephen Adei, has called for the introduction of civic education in Ghanaian basic schools.

He said civic education at the basic school and among the citizens will help the country to restore its good values.

Prof Adei was speaking at the 2017 National Dialogue organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Accra on Wednesday.

The occasion held on the theme: “Restoring the Ghanaian identity: our values, our passion” had in attendance, the Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Dr Mahamaudu Bawumia.

Among the speakers billed for the programme included Professor Ama Atta Aidoo, and Mr K. B. Asante and Justice V.C.R.A Crabb.

Prof Adei said the country must make a conscious effort to maintain its good national values.





