I will make 2,000 acres available for one-district, one-factory initiative — Kwamanghene

He said the Sekyere Traditional Area was endowed with vast land and that when land was released for the laudable initiative, it would encourage the youth of the area to go into farming and contribute meaningfully to the country’s economy.

The Paramount Chief of Kwamang Traditional area in the Sekyere Central District in the Ashanti Region, Barima Abayie Ntori Nipa, has expressed his readiness to release 2,000 acres for the implementation of the one-district, one-factory policy of the government.

Barima Ntori Nipa was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Kwamang Traditional Council at which the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, was the guest of honour.

The chief of Kwamang, who is also the president of the newly formed traditional council, said many of the inhabitants of the town were into animal husbandry and, therefore, it would be necessary that a veterinary office was opened in the town to cater for the needs of the residents, especially when land was to be released for the establishment of a factory.

Barima Ntori Nipa also commended the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for encouraging the formation of the Kwamang Traditional Council.

The Registrar of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, Mr Kofi Owusu, said with the passage of the L.I. 1946, 2008, Kwamang was one of 14 additional traditional councils in the Ashanti Region.

He said the attainment of a traditional council position followed the elevation of the Kwamang Stool and other 13 divisional stools in the region to the status of paramountcies by Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, the late Asantehene, on February 12, 1996.

Mr Dzamesi advised the council members, particularly those who found themselves on the Judicial Committee to comport themselves in order to earn the respect of all.

He further urged the council to be principled, avoid being partial and allow the truth to prevail at all times

He said they must be guided by traditional and customary laws and work to achieve further development for the area.

Mr Dzamesi said the ministry was going through difficult times but he, nonetheless, assured the chiefs that he would provide the council with personnel and office furniture.

The Omanhene of the Bompata Traditional Area, Nana Effah Apenteng, called on members to be meticulous in filing documents because of their importance.

The Asante-Mampong High Court Judge, Justice F.A. Achibonga, swore members of the council into office. He noted that their credibility would be at stake if they failed to make judgements that were deemed fair by all.



